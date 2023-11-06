[Teams] Tottenham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from White Hart Lane

Tottenham are looking for a win to climb back to the top of the Premier League table when they take on Chelsea at White Hart Lane this evening.

Guglielmo Vicario starts in goal once again for Tottenham while Pedro Porro retains his place at right-back. Micky van de Ven will be looking to continue his fine start to life in England with another commanding display at the back and he’s joined by Cristian Romeo in the middle of defence.

Destiny Udogie is fit to start at left-back while Pape Matar Sarr keeps his place in midfield for Spurs. Yves Bissouma has rediscovered his best form this season and he keeps his place in the middle of the park tonight.

James Maddison has been a huge hit since joining Tottenham from Leicester in the summer and he starts again this evening. Dejan Kulusevski starts in attack along with Brennan Johnson while Hueng-min Son leads the line up front.

As for Chelsea, Robert Sanchez starts in goal with Reece James fit to start at right-back. Levi Colwill keeps his place in defence along with Thiago Silva and Axel Disasi so Benoit Badiashile is named on the bench.

Enzo Fernandez starts in midfield along with Conor Gallagher while Moises Caicedo also starts for Chelsea. Raheem Sterling is named in attack along with Cole Palmer while Nicolas Jackson leads the line up front.

Mudryk is named on the bench for the Blues while Marc Cucurella also has to make so with a place among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Vicario, Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson, Son.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Richarlison, Gil, Emerson, Dier, Lo Celso, Forster, Bentancur

Chelsea

Sanchez, James, Silva, Disasi, Colwill, Enzo, Gallagher, Caicedo, Palmer, Sterling, Jackson

Subs: Petrovic, Gusto, Cucurella, Maatsen, Badiashile, Ugochukwu, Madueke, Mudryk, Washington