Man Utd predicted line-up against Copenhagen

Manchester United will take on FC Copenhagen in the Champions League at the Parken Stadium on Wednesday night.

After enduring back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United in all competitions, the Red Devils have returned to winning ways by beating Fulham last weekend so, they will be looking to continue their winning run in this encounter.

United were beaten by Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in their first two games of the Champions League this season. But, they managed to earn all three points in the last game of this competition versus the Danish side thanks to Andre Onana’s late penalty save.

United are currently third in the group with three points from as many games and a victory in this encounter means they might jump on to the second position.

Expected Man Utd line-up vs Copenhagen

United have several injury issues ahead of this encounter as Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro are all sidelined at the moment due to injury issues.

Marcus Rashford was unable to feature in the previous game due to injury but he has returned to training ahead of this game so, he is in contention to feature tomorrow.

Harry Maguire picked up a head injury in the last game but played the full game despite his issue. So, he is in doubt ahead of this game, but he is expected to be fit enough to start versus Copenhagen.

So, Onana should keep hold of his place between the sticks for United and Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the bench once again.

Raphael Varane, who joined the club in a £34m deal a few years ago, could return to the first eleven after starting on the bench in the last few games and he could be paired up with Maguire at the back for the Red Devils. So, Jonny Evans might return to the bench and he could be accompanied by Victor Lindelof.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka commenced the previous game but he might be given a breather in this midweek fixture having just returned from a hamstring issue. So, Diogo Dalot could start in the right-back position and Sergio Reguilon might be on the opposite side for United.

Scott McTominay is expected to start in midfield alongside Christian Eriksen, while Bruno Fernandes could be in the attacking midfield position. So, Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount might have to settle for a place on the bench.

Alejandro Garnacho could continue in the left flank and Rashford may start on the opposite flank. So, Antony might have to settle for a place on the bench after a disappointing performance last time out.

Rasmus Hojlund should lead the line for United against his former club and in that case, Anthony Martial will have to make do with a place on the bench.