Tottenham eye move for Christian Norgaard

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has identified Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard as a January transfer target, as per Football Transfers.

In January, Spurs will face a midfield shortage with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr leaving to represent their respective national teams in the Africa Cup of Nations. Additionally, there are uncertainties about the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso on the transfer front.

Norgaard, 29, who has taken on the captain’s armband at Brentford this season, is being pursued by Spurs to enhance competition in the midfield as they aim for a title challenge.

Football transfers claims that Spurs head coach, Postecoglou values his leadership, break-up play, and reading of the game.

The future of the Danish international in west London is uncertain due to his contract expiring at the end of the next season. Brentford does have the option to extend his contract until 2026. He is valued at around £14m by transfermarkt.com.

Norgaard perfect for Angeball

Norgaard, a seasoned Danish international, is not just a player on the field but also a commanding leader who has effectively overseen Brentford’s performance since he arrived from Fiorentina in 2019. His exceptional ability to read the game and disrupt opposition attacks has made him an indispensable asset for the Bees.

His defensive capabilities shine, establishing him as a crucial element in thwarting opponent offensives. In possession, he excels, playing a vital role in ball retention and instigating forward movement. While his attacking statistics may not grab the headlines, his contributions to goal buildup are immeasurable.

This season, Norgaard has been a consistent presence, starting all 11 Premier League matches for Brentford, primarily in a holding midfield role, which aligns with what Tottenham are seeking. At this stage of the season, the 29-year-old ranks among the Premier League’s top 10 players for tackles and boasts the third-highest number of clearances among midfielders in the top flight.

Tottenham appear to be on track for a European finish, buoyed by a positive start to the Postecoglou era, and Norgaard’s experience, including his previous participation in European competitions with Brondby, can be a valuable asset for Spurs.