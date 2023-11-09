Man Utd interested in Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg



According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United will provide fierce competition to Juventus and Atletico Madrid in the pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January.

The Danish midfielder has been a key player for Tottenham over the past few years but he has lost his starting spot after the arrival of Ange Postecoglou as the new head coach. The Australia has preferred Pepe Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma as his midfield pairing and Hojbjerg has hardly played in the Premier League campaign.

Ahead of the winter transfer window, Corriere dello Sport claim that the 28-year-0ld could leave Spurs. Juventus are looking to sign him on a temporary deal, but Spurs prefer to offload him permanently for £26 million. Man United are ready to provide fierce competition along with Atletico to sign the ex-Southampton skipper.

Experienced player

Not so long ago, Hojbjerg was one of the ever presents in the starting XI for Tottenham. The scenario has completely changed under Ange, who has preferred the young Sarr over him. With Rodrigo Bentancur and Oliver Skipp also in the squad, there are question marks over Hojbjerg’s long-term future at the London outfit.

He was touted to leave Spurs for most of the summer transfer window and it won’t come as a surprise if he makes a transfer request heading into January. Juventus have expressed an interest in his signature but their proposal for a temporary move may not go well with Spurs, who may want to offload Hojbjerg from their ranks for good.

This could open up an opportunity for United or Atletico to land him. The Red Devils are well equipped in the no.6 role with Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay, but the former is presently nursing a hamstring injury which will keep him out of action until Christmas. If his recovery does not go as planned, United could make a stunning swoop for Hojbjerg this winter. He has loads of experience playing in English football and would be a quick solution for them.