[Teams] Copenhagen vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash

Manchester United will be looking for a win over Copenhagen tonight in order to boost their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

United needed an injury time penalty save from Andre Onana to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Copenhagen at Old Trafford two weeks ago. Erik ten Hag would love a repeat of that result tonight to give them a chance of reaching the next phase of the competition. Man Utd currently sit third in the table, six points behind leaders Bayern Munich, so they need a positive result this evening.

Onana keeps his place between the sticks while Aaron Wan-Bissaka keeps his spot at right-back. Diogo Dalot continues at left-back so Sergio Reguilon has to settle for a place on the bench.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans retain their places in the middle of defence so Raphael Varane misses out once again and joins Victor Lindelof on the bench. Scott McTominay starts in midfield for United and he’s joined by Christian Eriksen in the middle of the park.

Bruno Fernandes captains the Man Utd team tonight while Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front and the youngster will be looking to break his goal drought.

Marcus Rashford returns after missing the Premier League win at Fulham at the weekend. The England international starts in attack for Man Utd along with Alejandro Garnacho – who keeps his place out wide.

Antony has to make do with a place on the bench where he’s joined by Anthony Martial, Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Copenhagen

Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Falk, Lerager, Goncalves; Elyounoussi, Claesson, Achouri

Subs: Sander, Dithmer, Sorensen, Tanlongo, Larsson, Babacar, Oskarsson, Boilesen, Lund, Hojlund, Bardghi, Froholdt

Man Utd

Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Evans, Maguire, Dalot, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Hojlund, Garnacho.

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Lindelof, Reguilon, Varane, Amrabat, Forson, Hannibal, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial