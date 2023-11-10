Tottenham eye January move to sign Gleison Bremer

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer in the January transfer window, as per Fichajes.

With Cristian Romero suspended and Micky van de Ven injured, the Lilywhites are lacking in center-back depth with only Erik Dier and 18-year-old Ashley Philips the only center-back options for Ange Postecoglou.

Following his £43 million summer signing from Wolfsburg, Van de Ven has fit right in with Ange Postecoglou’s squad. However, the 22-year-old will now miss a significant amount of time due to a hamstring injury he sustained during Monday’s 4-1 Premier League loss to Chelsea.

In the encounter against Chelsea, Romero received a straight red card and will miss three games leaving Spurs short of Central defensive options. Hence, the North London club are now looking at the possibility of sealing a move for Bremer in January.

Fichajes claims that Juventus want to sign Bremer to a long-term contract because he has been a vital member of the team since arriving.

However, after spending the previous five years in Italy between stints with Juventus and Torino, the 26-year-old could be lured to the Premier League.

Bremer eyes Premier League switch

At Juventus, Bremer has been steadily improving and establishing himself as a much more prominent figure.

The Brazil international emerged Serie A Defender of the Year in 2022 and was named in the Seria A team of the season at the end of the last campaign.

His efforts this season have contributed to the Bianconeri’s eight and six consecutive Serie A clean-sheet victories.

The Brazilian international is an outstanding ball passer, an expert at recovery, interceptions, and aerial duels, and a danger on the opposing end of the field as well.

Bremer’s agencies share clients with five Tottenham first-team players: Son Heung-min, James Maddison, Richarlison, Pedro Porro, and Pape Matar Sarr. This could help sweeten the deal and soften the negotiation process with Juventus.

The South American is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt but Juve may want more if they’re to cash-in this winter.