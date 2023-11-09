Tottenham battle Rangers to sign Ben Godfrey

Everton defender Ben Godfrey is emerging as a transfer target for several Premier League sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, according to 90min.

Tottenham are short of central defensive options after the injury to Micky Van De Ven and red card to Christian Romero.

It appears they’ll be in the market in January in search of another center-back option. The North London club have earmarked Godfrey as a transfer option, as per the report. The England international is also a target for Burnley, Bournemouth, Rangers and Crystal Palace so Spurs will face competition.

90min revealed earlier this month that Lloyd Kelly, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Trevoh Chalobah are also among the center-backs Tottenham are targeting for the January transfer window. During a recent scouting trip to Red Bull Salzburg, they also kept an eye on Strahinja Pavlovic.

Ange Postecoglou’s side might accelerate talks for Godfrey after TeamTalk exclusively revealed that Bournemouth will reject any offers for Kelly – who has been on the radar of Tottenham for a possible future transfer.

Godfrey set for January switch?

Godfrey is behind the pecking order in central defense at Goodison Park this season as Sean Dyche prefers James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, and Jarrad Branthwaite at center-back.

The England international has only made one Premier League appearance—a stoppage-time replacement for the injured James Tarkowski during the Toffees’ 2:2 draw with Sheffield United in September—and one start, in the Carabao Cup second round against Doncaster Rovers.

The 25-year-old’s development has stalled over the past two years, despite formerly being regarded as one of the Premier League’s most promising defenders.

During Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure at Goodison Park, Godfrey experienced his finest run of form. He played 36 games in the 2020–21 season, and his outstanding performances earned him a first-time call-up to the England national team.

It’s believed that Sean Dyche would be willing to allow Godfrey to leave Everton because James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are performing well right now.

Although injuries have derailed his progress in the past couple of seasons, Godfrey still has a lot in his tank to offer and will improve under the guidance of Postecoglou.