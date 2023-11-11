Liverpool battle Chelsea for Gabriel Moscardo

Rising Corinthians star Gabriel Moscardo has emerged as a target for a host of top clubs, with Chelsea, Liverpool, and Barcelona all interested in completing a deal for him, according to TeamTalk.

Liverpool lost out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia who were midfield targets for the Reds. The defensive midfield duo ended up joining Chelsea

Despite signing Wataru Endo from Stuttgart and Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax to fill the holding midfield void, Jürgen Klopp has preferred Alexis MacAlister in that position while Gravenberch has been played in a more advanced position. Moscardo has emerged as a realistic defensive midfield target for Klopp this summer.

The teenager was the subject of two bids from Chelsea during the summer with Corinthians holding on to a £25m valuation of the Brazilian gem, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been heavily linked to a major deal for Brazilian midfielder Andre Trindade in recent months, following his superb exploits for Fluminense, the Copa Libertadores champions.

However, due to increasing competition from Arsenal and Fulham, the Reds now have their sight set on 18-year-old Moscardo.

South American market

Premier League clubs are finding the South American market increasingly alluring.

In recent years, South American players such as Julian Alvarez, Joao Gomes, Julio Enciso, Gabriel Jesus, and Gabriel Martinelli have made waves in the Premier League, and now more teams are searching for the next big thing from these continents.

Liverpool in particular have their sight set on 18-year-old Moscardo, who has garnered attention with Corinthians in his home Brazil. Despite having only turned 18, the defensive midfielder has already made 21 senior appearances for his team.

The Brazil U23 international has a contract that expires in July 2026 and is reportedly eager to move to Europe, but he also has a close relationship with several of the club’s coaches and doesn’t want to ruin the team that gave him his football debut.