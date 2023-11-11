[Teams] Man Utd vs Luton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to head into the international break off the back of a win over Luton Town at Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered a devastating 4-3 loss to Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night that puts their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages in serious doubt. Erik ten Hag is now under pressure to get their campaign back on track and he can’t afford any slip ups against Luton today.

Andre Onana keeps his place between the sticks while Diogo Dalot starts at right-back with Aaron Wan-Bissaka ruled out due to illness. Sergio Reguilon is recalled to start on the left side of Man Utd’s defence. Jonny Evans is ruled out with injury so Victor Lindelof is the man recalled to start alongside Harry Maguire. Raphael Varane has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Scott McTominay keeps his place in midfield while Christian Eriksen also retains his place. Bruno Fernandes captains the Man Utd side so Sofyan Amrabat and Mason Mount remain on the bench today.

Garnacho keeps his place on the left flank while Marcus Rashford starts on the right and he’ll be looking to make amends following his costly sending off in midweek. Rasmus Hojlund leads the line up front for Man Utd and he should be in confident mood after scoring twice in Copenhagen.

Antony has to settle for a place on the bench and he’s once again joined by Anthony Martial and Facundo Pellistri. Hannibal is also an option for ten Hag from the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Reguilon, McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes, Rashford, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, Varane, Amrabat, Hannibal, Mainoo, Mount, Pellistri, Antony, Martial

Luton

Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Osho; Kabore, Nakamba, Barkley, Doughty; Townsend, Morris, Ogbene

Subs: Krul, Berry, Adebayo, Chong, Mpanzu, Clark, Brown, Giles, Nelson