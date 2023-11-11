[Teams] Arsenal vs Burnley: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal will be looking to keep the pressure on at the top of the table with a win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners lost ground to the Premier League leaders after losing to Newcastle United last weekend so Mikel Arteta will be demanding a response from this players today.

The Spaniard has made just one change from the side that beat Sevilla 2-0 in the Champions League group stages in midweek. David Raya kept another clean sheet on Wednesday night and retains the gloves today so Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place on the bench once again.

However, Ben White is ruled out after picking up a knock against Sevilla so Oleksandr Zinchenko is recalled to start today. That sees Takehiro Tomiyasu move across to right-back with Zinchenko replacing him at left-back.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence so Jacub Kiwior remains on the bench today.

Jorginho captains Arsenal this afternoon in the continued absence of Martin Odegaard – who’s ruled out once again with a hip injury. Declan Rice will be looking to continue the excellent form he’s shown since joining from West Ham in the summer as the England international starts in midfield once again.

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the middle of the park so Fabio Vieira has to make do with a place on the bench. There is some positive news on Bukayo Saka as the winger has been passed fit to start on the right wing. Saka limped off against Sevilla with an ankle knock but it turned out to be nothing serious so he’s fit to start this afternoon.

Gabriel Martinelli was in excellent form in midweek and he keeps his place on the left flank. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring against Sevilla and he retains his place up front despite Eddie Nketiah returning to the squad.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Magalhaes, Zinchenko, Rice, Jorginho, Havertz, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Kiwior, Vieira, Nelson, Elneny, Ibrahim, Sagoe Jr, Walters.

Burnley

Trafford, Vitinho, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Berge, Koleosho, Amdouni, Rodriguez.

Subs: Vigouroux, Roberts, Redmond, Ramsey, Cullen, Bruun Larsen, Delcroix, Obafemi, Odobert.