Upson says Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard is better than Mykhailo Mudryk

Football pundit Matthew Upson has said that Leandro Trossard is Arsenal’s best finisher after he was on the scoresheet during the 3-1 win over Burnley in the Premier League yesterday.

The London giants suffered a setback in their title race last weekend with a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park and they responded in the ideal manner with a two-goal margin win over Vincent Kompany’s men at the Emirates Stadium.

Trossard started the scoring for Arsenal with a brave header at the back post before his elbow made contact with the woodwork. He went on to contribute an assist for William Saliba to make it 2-1 for the Gunners after the break.

Speaking in the 82nd minute of the game, Upson told Premier League productions that Trossard has made a great contribution since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion and he has been a top signing for the club.

The respected pundit added that he is a far better player than Mykhailo Mudryk for a lot less money and believes he is the best finisher at the club as he is very accurate and very clinical with his chances in the box.

He said: “Trossard has made a great contribution, showing his versatility again. What a signing he has been from Brighton. I really do believe he has been a top signing for Arsenal, a really good finisher as well.” “For me, they’ve got a better player for a lot less money (comparing to Mudryk}. I think he’s possibly the best finisher at the club. Technically, when you have a look at his goals, left and right foot, in and around the edge of the box, he’s very accurate, very clinical.”

Trossard got his chance to start as the no.9 after Eddie Nketiah suffered a knock against Newcastle. He scored the club’s opener versus Sevilla in the Champions League and repeated the same feat versus Burnley.

Gabriel Jesus is not far away from returning from a hamstring injury, but Trossard deserves to keep his place even if the Brazilian is available when the club return to Premier League action after the international break.