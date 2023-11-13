Tottenham eye move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been confirmed as someone Tottenham Hotspur want to sign in the January transfer window, according to TeamTalk.

The Blues are evaluating potential departures for the January winter transfer window, with 24-year-old Chalobah emerging as a probable candidate. Spurs and German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in the defender.

Tottenham sought to loan Chalobah on the last day of the summer transfer window, but he stayed at Chelsea. His playing prospects under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge are uncertain, given his ongoing thigh injury, and it remains to be seen if he will be a genuine part of the squad this season.

Due to an injury to Micky van de Ven, Tottenham’s defense is now lacking depth, which emphasizes the significance of their current ambitions to add another alternative there.

If Tottenham were to sign him, it would be the first time they had acquired a player from Chelsea since Carlo Cudicini moved to join the Lilywhites in January 2009.

Under-rated quality

Chalobah’s versatility as a defensive midfielder adds value for Tottenham, especially considering potential shortages in that position.

With Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr set to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations and uncertainties surrounding Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future at the club, Chalobah’s adaptability could address impending gaps in the squad.

Chalobah’s primary role is as a center-back and could fill that role for Tottenham in the long term. However, he’s also capable of interchanging roles at midfield and defense in a single match. A role similar to Manchester City’s John Stones. This will make him a valuable asset for Tottenham.

Shortage of options in defense after injuries and suspensions to Van De Ven and Romero forced Ange Postecoglou to field Eric Dier and Ben Davies as a makeshift center-back duo in their recent loss to Wolves.

The North London club will need to step up its efforts to recruit Chalobah to help fortify their backline and alleviate their defensive issue as they embark on an unusual title challenge.