Jamie Redknapp praises Man Utd star Rasmus Hojlund

Former midfielder turned pundit Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund is a talented player and he needs luck on his side to overcome his Premier League goal drought.

After moving to Old Trafford from Atalanta in a £72m deal last summer, the 20-year-old has managed to put his name on the scoresheet on a regular basis in the Champions League but has failed to open his account in the English top-flight yet.

Hojlund has already scored five goals in four games in Europe’s elite club competition and is the highest scorer in that competition. But, despite playing nine games in the league, he’s yet to score or assist for the Red Devils.

Now, speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp has claimed that if Man Utd were to win the league title going forward then they need goals from centre-forward like Erling Braut Haaland does for Manchester City.

The pundit further states that Hojlund is a talented player and his movement in the box is good. So, he could become a top-class player for United in the near future, but he has been unlucky in recent games.

Pundit lauds Hojlund

Redknapp also adds that if the Dane scores one goal then he will be able to kick on from there but he needs a little bit of luck for that to happen.

Redknapp said:

“If you’re going to win titles, you need goals from your forwards. If you look at Erling Haaland at Manchester City. Strikers need to be feared but I do see a player in Hojlund. I like his movement and he was unlucky not to score against Luton. It came off his knee or his hip. “He tried to react and improvise. It just hasn’t happened for him but when he gets one, he’ll get two, three and it will start to come. He’s got pace and he doesn’t look fazed by playing for Manchester United. He just needs that little bit of luck in the Premier League.”

Hojlund is a young player and needs time to develop his career. He has already showcased glimpses that he possesses the qualities and the mentality to become a top-class striker going forward.

But, the concern for United is that the forward has now sustained a hamstring issue and as a result of that issue, he has now been withdrawn from the Denmark squad.

So, this is a huge blow for Man Utd and they will be hoping that the 20-year-old’s issue isn’t anything serious and he will be able to recover before facing off against Everton right after the international break.