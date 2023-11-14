Arsenal remain in hunt to sign Julian Brandt

Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt is attracting interest from Arsenal, according to The Mirror.

The Gunners signed Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the summer transfer window to provide cover and depth in midfield alongside Thomas Partey.

Unfortunately, Partey has been sidelined until early next year after undergoing thigh surgery.

Reports from The Sun suggest that the Ghanaian could be making an Arsenal exit with concerns over his injury record.

Hence, German midfielder, Brandt has been earmarked by Mikel Arteta as a replacement, with other potential targets on sight.

The German international showed glimpses of his incredible talent when he scored in his side’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Champions League.

The 27-year-old extended his contract last summer until June 2026. Despite persistent interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Newcastle, it is unlikely that Die Borussen will sanction a move as they set out for an ambitious Bundesliga and Champions League campaign.

Brandt – Havertz partnership?

Brandt is an attacking midfielder by trade who was one of the most sought-after players in Europe. Most notably, Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp was keen on bringing his countryman to Anfield in 2017 before opting for Mohammed Salah when a move failed to materialize.

He is a former teammate to under-pressure Arsenal star, Havertz, and shares a close relationship since their days at Leverkusen.

The German duo were famously labeled ‘Bravertz’ when they were consistently lighting up the Bundesliga before Brandz left to join Dortmund on a permanent deal.

Arsenal’s interest in Brandt and a possible transfer could somewhat play a pivotal role in unlocking Havertz’s potential and rekindling the spark the duo once showed while playing together in the Bundesliga.

Brandtz’s playing qualities are closely related to his ball security and spatial awareness. His versatility makes him a threat from any area of the pitch, and any attacking position he plays.

The German – who is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt – has proved to be an excellent option and could potentially be Arsenal’s primary attack-accelerator due to his attacking-progressive mindset.