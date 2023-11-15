Mauricio Pochettino wants Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa at Chelsea

Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa is reportedly a target for Premier League giants Chelsea, as per Fichajes.

Nusa was the subject of a deadline-day bid from Chelsea but a move for the 18-year-old did not actualize. The Norwegian international is still being courted by several of the biggest clubs in Europe as he keeps putting on outstanding performances for Brugge this season.

Fichajes claims that Chelsea’s head coach, Mauricio Pochettino has requested the signing of the 18-year-old in the coming winter transfer window.

The Spanish media outlet have earmarked the youngster for a move to Stamford Bridge but are unwilling to pay Brugge’s €30m (£26m) asking price for the winger.

However, Chelsea are hoping to negotiate for a more subsidized fee before going further into negotiations for the winger.

Chelsea continue to court young talent

Nusa arrived at Brugge in the summer of 2021 after coming through the ranks of Norwegian outfit, Stabaek. The winger’s development has been rapid and his upsurge in form has made him a regular in the first team at just 18. He has made 17 appearances this season, contributing two goals and three assists for Brugge.

His outstanding performances earned him a first call-up to the Norway national team where he scored and provided an assist on his debut in the 6:0 bashing of Jordan.

Nusa has been recognised as someone who can eventually challenge Mykhaylo Mudryk and Raheem Sterling for a starting spot, and Chelsea’s chairman Todd Boehly is keen to have the most exciting young players in the world at Stamford Bridge.

He might find the chance to play for Chelsea, one of the largest clubs in the world, to be an alluring offer. The Blues can give him a platform to compete at the greatest level that he will seek.

Chelsea will hope to reach a consensus with Brugge over a suitable transfer fee for Nusa as other clubs are gradually approaching the youngster.