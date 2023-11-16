Tottenham ready to battle Barcelona for Wilfred Ndidi

Nigeria international, Wilfred Ndidi, could reportedly make a huge switch from Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur next summer with Spanish Champions Barcelona ready to battle for the midfielder, as per Punch Sports.

The 26-year-old was linked with a move away from the King Power stadium after the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League. While other key players such as Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, and Timothy Castagne left the club last season, the Nigerian remained put and has been a key player for the Foxes this season.

However, his contract at Leicester will expire at the end of the season and a renewal hugely depends on the Foxes chances of securing a return to the English top flight next season.

Enzo Maresca’s Leicester currently leads the championship standings and if they continue their momentum, there’s every possibility they will secure an immediate promotion to the Premier League.

Ndid would be superb signing

Barcelona previously indicated an interest in the Nigerian international when Leicester were still in the Premier League but were put off by his £60m valuation. The Catalans are currently facing a financial crisis and a move might be unlikely, except Ndidi decides to join them for free.

For Tottenham who are currently facing an injury crisis, Ndidi will prove to be an important signing if they pull a transfer through.

Ndidi provides compactness in midfield that is similar to what Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have offered Spurs this season.

Hence, the Nigerian will certainly fit into Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs side. Ndidi has amassed significant Premier League experience with Leicester, and just like his old teammate Maddison is thriving, the 26-year-old I will certainly show an immediate impact with Spurs.

Given the growing interest from Barcelona and across Europe for Ndidi, it is pertinent for Spurs to begin immediate negotiations for the Nigerian to secure a transfer for next season ahead of their rivals.