Man Utd legend urges Fernandes to play in his position

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged Bruno Fernandes to stay in his position to help improve United in the final third.

After moving to Old Trafford from Sporting CP back in 2020, the 29-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Red Devils over the last few years.

Having won the trust of Erik ten Tag by displaying impressive performances, the Portuguese has been rewarded by making him the club captain. However, United have endured a dire start to this season and Fernandes has come under a lot of criticism. It has even been suggested that the midfielder doesn’t possess the necessary personality to help a club of United’s stature achieve their lofty ambitions.

Speaking on the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, Scholes has said that Fernandes has been all over the place this season and that’s affecting United in the attacking third.

So, the pundit tips the Portuguese to stay in his position and feed Rasmus Hojlund so that the young forward gets service and scores more goals.

Pundit urges Fernandes to stay in his position

Scholes said:

“I think he needs to play his position better, or be in his position more than he is. The amount of times I see him getting the ball off centre-halves, getting the ball in the right-back position, we know he can do all that, he’s capable of that, but I think that affects the team going forward. “You think of a young player we’ve signed in Hojlund, this is a kid 20-years-old we’ve signed playing up front on his own. He needs help, he needs the experience of Bruno next to him to almost play as a two sometimes. He needs to get close to him, he needs to help him, he needs to find some kind of a partnership.”

Man Utd have found it difficult to link-up the play from defence to attack this season and perhaps, that has forced Fernandes to drop deep to take the ball from the back four and play forward.

However, in order to do that, he leaves his number ten position and as a result, United have struggled to create chances for Hojlund in the Premier League.

So, Fernandes needs to be more patient and stay in his position. But, if United’s midfielders can’t play the ball forward from the deep then things won’t work out for Man Utd going forward.