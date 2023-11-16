Man Utd set sights to sign Brighton star Evan Ferguson

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on signing Brighton and Hove Albion’s ‘sensational’ star Evan Ferguson in the upcoming transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Despite signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal last summer, the Red Devils have struggled to score goals this season. So, it has been suggested that United are planning to make a swoop for a seasoned striker to bolster their frontline.

Ivan Toney, Mehdi Taremi and Wissam Ben-Yedder have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times, but Ferguson is reportedly on their radar as well.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have set their sights on Ferguson to reinforce their frontline in the upcoming transfer window. The report further claims that United are ‘big admirers’ of the 19-year-old so they remain interested in acquiring his service despite the Seagulls managing to extend his contract until 2029.

It has been suggested that Brighton have no intention of selling their star man next year but they could cash-in on him if they receive an offer of more than £115m from his potential suitors such as Man Utd.

Ferguson to Man Utd

Ferguson has showcased glimpses of his talent at the Amex Stadium so he could be a shrewd signing for United with a view to the long-term future if they were to sign him.

However, it is looking highly unlikely that United would be able to broker a deal for Ferguson if Brighton stay firm on their valuation. The Seagulls have shown that they are hard negotiators so it won’t be easy for United to acquire his service should they formalise their interest next year.

Man Utd have recently purchased Hojlund so they wouldn’t need to sign another young striker next summer. Man Utd require an established forward – who would be able to support the Dane and help him develop.

So, Ferguson might not be the right option for United and in addition, he hasn’t been able to secure his place in Brighton’s first eleven yet. So, it would be extremely difficult for him to showcase his best for United if he were to move to Old Trafford. Therefore, Man Utd would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their attacking department in the upcoming transfer window.