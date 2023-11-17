Man Utd want to sign Roma defender Gianluca Mancini



According to Italian website Il Romanista, Manchester United are exploring a January deal for Roma defender Gianluca Mancini.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Serie A giants in central defence and he has played in every game for them under manager Jose Mourinho. Il Romanista now report that Man United want a reliable central defender to help out Raphael Varane and Mancini has been earmarked as the suitable profile.

The Italian source add that he is currently worth £18 million which United could easily afford, but the Friedkin family, who own Roma, want at least £9 million to £13 million more to consider his departure during the January transfer window.

Experienced star

Mancini is currently in his 5th season with the Serie A outfit. He has been a mainstay in the starting line-up for the Giallorossi and has worn the captain’s armband regularly this term in the injury absence of Lorenzo Pellegrini. Mancini has shown his leadership skills and this may have caught the eye of manager Erik ten Hag.

Similar to Varane, the Italian is not a tough tackler but his playing style depends on his concentration skills. He is good with the ball at his feet and likes to win duels with his physical presence. United’s interest comes as a surprise but they could see him as someone, who could succeed Varane at the club in the near future.

The Frenchman has shown signs of slowing down in the current campaign and he has been a bench player in recent weeks with ten Hag preferring Harry Maguire, who was out-of-favour not so long ago. This is a big hint that the manager does not fancy Varane any longer and he could pursue a new challenge in January.

A transfer to Saudi Arabia could be on the cards which would allow United to re-invest the funds received on Pellegrini. Roma manager Jose Mourinho would be reluctant to sell his prized asset at the midway stage of the season, but Roma are unlikely to stop him from leaving if their asking price on the table is met.