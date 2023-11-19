Chelsea join Man Utd in race to sign Evan Ferguson

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

The 19-year-old made his breakthrough with the Seagulls last season and he has been in good form this campaign with 5 goals from 11 appearances. The teenager was recently rewarded with a new long-term contract, but this has not stopped speculation over his future.

As per Football Insider, Chelsea are continuing to monitor his situation and they are aiming to use their Brighton connections within the recruitment staff. The London giants plan to utilise inside knowledge to secure a potential deal for Ferguson in the near future.

Future transfer

Chelsea were hot on the trail of Moises Caicedo during the summer transfer window. Brighton were reluctant to sell him after multiple transfer bids but were eventually persuaded to sanction his departure for a British record fee of £115 million.

The Ecuadorian has been a huge hit in midfield for the Blues and the club are now eyeing a deal for Ferguson, who has huge potential. The 19-year-old could develop into an elite centre-forward in the next few seasons with the right level of development.

There are no surprises that Chelsea are looking into a deal and could use their Brighton connections to sign him. However, they are likely to face competition from Man United, who may want another emerging striker in their squad next season.

Rasmus Hojlund has scored 5 Champions League goals since his summer switch and he is already proving a good signing. Bringing in Ferguson would be a statement from them. They could have two of the best young marksmen in their squad.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also interested in landing Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and it is left to be seen whether they will pursue both him and Ferguson. One thing is for sure that Brighton may want a 9-figure sum to consider Ferguson’s exit.