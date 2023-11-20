Arsenal identify Genoa center-back Radu Dragusin

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Genoa defender Radu Dragusin, who could be available for around £26m during the January transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

The 21-year-old has been an ever-present presence for Genoa this season and his impressive performances are set to be rewarded with a new contract.

However, Italian outlet, TuttoMercatoWeb reports that despite a contract extension on the cards, Genoa will place a “gentleman’s agreement” if an offer of around €30m arrives. The essence of this new contract and “gentleman’s” clause is to avoid “torment and turbulence” as interest in the Romanian international increases.

Arsenal are showing a keen interest in Dragusin but they face competition as TeamTalk reports that Newcastle United are also keeping a close eye on him. The Magpies squad has been depleted with injuries, and they are looking at the Romanian defender as a cover for Sven Botman – who is currently out due to a long-term knee injury that might eventually require surgery.

Dragusin joined Genoa on a permanent deal for €5.5m after spending last season on loan with the Italian club in the Serie B, helping them gain promotion to the Italian top flight.

Should Arsenal sign him?

Arsenal currently have William Saliba and Gabriel Margalhães as Mikel Arteta’s preferred center-back pairing. Ben White primarily features at full back while Jakub Kiwior is yet to fully settle in the team.

The Gunners still need a compact center-back to provide depth and push the first-choice center-backs for a starting berth, and also provide cover in case of an injury.

Standing at 1.92m tall, Dragusin is a combative, powerful centre-back. He provides a towering presence to the defense and is an aerial beast.

His physicality conforms with the Premier League’s high-level physical demands and will certainly be a blockade for his team against Premier League attackers.

With domestic and continental competitions to deal with, it is important that Arsenal reinforce their team to avoid fatigue, and also avoid a repeat of last season’s disappointing title chase where lack of squad depth played a key role as they lost the title to eventual treble winners, Manchester City.