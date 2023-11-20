Gabriel Mascardo would be perfect for Chelsea

Gabriel Mascardo has been linked with a move to Chelsea in recent months. With Chelsea employing Corinthians’ former chief scout Allyson Marins, the Blues hold a significant advantage in signing the Brazilian ahead of other rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Gabriel Mascardo’s style of play and what to expect of him if he eventually arrives at Stamford Bridge.

Moscardo was born on September 28th, 2005, inTaubaté, São Paulo. The 17-year-old is highly regarded in Brazil, and he’s considered one of the brightest prospects in the Brazilian Serie A, and he would cost around £25m.

Moscardo is primarily a central midfielder who often operates in a more conservative role, either in a single or double pivot alongside veteran Giuliano while focusing solely on defensive duties.

Under the management of Vanderlei Luxembourgo, he averages nearly 47 touches per 90, highlighting his active involvement in Corinthians’ build-up. Moscardo boasts an impressive pass completion rate of 83%, with a significant portion of his passes executed in his half. While his progressive passing is gradually improving, his performances reflect a player with promising potential.

Additionally, Moscardo leverages his physical attributes effectively to influence opponents’ actions. The midfielder’s aggression allows him to assertively challenge for the ball, either through physical duels or timely interceptions and tackles. With an impressive average of 4.7 ball recoveries per game, Moscardo showcases his stamina, contributing significantly in transitional moments.

What sets Moscardo apart is his adept combination of physical prowess and technical skills, complemented by exceptional defensive awareness. His understanding of game situations and spatial awareness stands out, even at a young age.

With attributes well-suited for elite teams, Moscardo’s defensive prowess, leadership qualities, and ball-playing abilities make him a versatile asset adaptable to various tactical setups.

Chelsea are currently on a relentless pursuit of some of the world’s most talented players and the Blues hierarchy would fancy their chances of bringing Moscardo to join Mauricio Pochettino’s squad despite already having an array of defensive midfielders.