Tottenham Hotspur have identified Italy international Bryan Cristante as a target for next summer and are ‘ready to invest’ £26m, according to TuttoMercatoweb.

The 28-year-old has played a pivotal role for Roma since his arrival and he has established himself as a key player for Jose Mourinho. His form has peaked this season, drawing attention from Premier League clubs.

Spurs will be without the midfield duo of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma who will both be representing their respective countries during the African Cup of Nations. This has prompted Spurs to accelerate a transfer for Cristante as they look to add a combative defensive midfielder to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Cristante’s contract at the Stadio Olimpico will run out in 2027 and the Giallorossi are looking to recoup a transfer fee of €30m for the Italy international.

Postecoglou looking to bolster squad

Tottenham started the season on a flying note but have lost two straight matches and dropped to fourth on the table. A key reason for this drop in form could be attributed to injuries and suspensions to key players such as Christian Romero, Micky Van De Ven, Destiny Udogie, and James Maddison.

Hence, Spurs are looking to bolster their squad in a bid to add depth, especially in midfield. One player who suits the playing style and philosophy of Postecoglou is Cristante.

He primarily operates as a holding midfielder, but can also play at center back. He thrives in both roles effectively and his versatility could prove to be a valuable asset to Spurs. He has scored two goals and provided three assists in 16 games for Roma this season.

Cristante could join Roma’s elite list of top 10 players with the most appearances for the club, but that feat looks unlikely as Tottenham are looking to recoup the Italian this winter.

The midfielder would savor the chance to play in the Premier League which suits his physical and technical characteristics.