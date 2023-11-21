Man Utd plotting double swoop for Vanderson & Fofana

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a swoop for AS Monaco duo Vanderson and Youssouf Fofana in the upcoming transfer window, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

Having endured a dire start to this campaign, the Red Devils are seemingly looking to strengthen the squad next year to turn their fortune around.

It has been suggested that Man Utd are planning to bolster their defence by signing a new centre-back. However, it appears they are also aiming to reinforce the right-back position and the engine room.

Erik ten Hag purchased Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat to bolster the midfield department in the last transfer window, however, neither of them have managed to make the mark at Old Trafford yet. So, it appears United haven’t been impressed by their summer signings and are already exploring the market to reinforce the engine room.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones has reported that Man Utd have been monitoring the development of Vanderson and Fofana in recent times ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window.

Reinforcements

Jones said:

“Yeah, they are definitely two players that have been looked at. I’ve checked this one out and there have definitely been scouting reports made. I can’t personally be convinced that that is for January. “I think a lot of it seems geared towards the long term. But you know it’s interesting to see that Manchester United are looking at these players and I think for fans, probably encouraging too, to see the types of players that they are scouting right now.”

It has been suggested that Sir Jim Ratcliff is set to look after the football side of United once he manages to acquire 25% of the club over the coming days.

The Businessman is reportedly planning to overhaul United’s hierarchy and the recruitment team. It has already been made official that CEO Richard Arnold is set to step down from his position at the end of this year, while football director John Murtough is reportedly also expected to get the sack.

Therefore, it is going to be interesting to see whether United’s new recruitment team will opt to make a move for any of the players that Man Utd have been monitoring over the last few months.

So, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd eventually formalise their interest in signing Vanderson – valued at around £17m by Transfermarkt – and Fofana, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, in the upcoming transfer window to reinforce their squad.