Romano reveals what Man Utd must do to sign Neves in January

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United must trigger the huge release clause to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves in January transfer window.

The 19-year-old is one of the best young midfielders in European football and United have already scouted him on many occasions. Amidst this, Romano claims that Benfica have no intention to sell their prized asset in January. Neves has a £105 million release clause in his contract – similar to that of Enzo Fernandez, who made the switch to Chelsea last winter.

Sublime talent

Neves has made a big impression since his breakout campaign with Benfica last season. He is a holding midfielder but also has the potential to play in the no.8 role or on the right flank. He has a huge future ahead of him and it appears United are keen on bringing him to the Premier League in 2024.

The youngster’s versatility would be a big boost for United but manager Erik ten Hag may see him as a regular from the defensive midfield spot. Casemiro has shown signs of regression in the ongoing season and he is currently out on the sidelines until January after sustaining a hamstring injury in the League Cup.

Sofyan Amrabat, who was signed on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina last summer, has not made a big mark thus far with his performances. He has looked out of depth with the intensity of the Premier League and United could also decide against purchasing him. Neves could make the position his own at United.

The teenager is excellent with the ball at his feet and has been sensational when it comes to winning tackles and duels. His work rate is another big plus point. United are unlikely to pay a club-record fee to land in January but a summer switch could be a good possibility after they find a suitor for Casemiro.