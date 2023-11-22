Chelsea and Man Utd attentive to Griezmann situation

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Chelsea and Manchester United are attentive to the contract situation of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 32-year-old is currently in his 3rd season at Atletico after rejoining from Barcelona and he has been in splendid form. The Frenchman has amassed 12 goals from just 16 outings and has been by far Atletico’s best performer. However, there is speculation that he could leave the club at the beginning of next year due to a £22 million release clause in his contract.

Sport highlight the same in their article and mention that Chelsea and Man United are attentive over it. Both teams are interested in signing the former Real Sociedad man and it is added that the player could have a preference for United due to a personal weakness. The forward was previously quoted as saying that he is a big fan of Red Devils legend David Beckham.

Possible deal

Chelsea have had Nicolas Jackson leading the attack for them this season but he has been hugely inconsistent. He has netted 6 goals in his debut campaign and 3 of those came against 9-man Tottenham Hotspur. They may want an upgrade in January and may not be in a position to spend big due to Financial Fair Play.

Griezmann would be a brilliant short-term signing for the Blues. He is no longer in the prime of his career but has been scoring plenty of goals. He could be tempted to test himself in the Premier League. United will be hoping to beat the Blues to his signature as they aim to provide quality competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane has 5 goals to his name with United but all of those have come in the Champions League. He has yet to find the back of the net in the English top-flight. Bringing in Griezmann could lower some of the scoring burden on the 20-year-old, who could flourish with an experienced striker around him for a few seasons.