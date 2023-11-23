Ten Hag drops hints of using Luke Shaw as centre-back

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dropped a major hint that he could use Luke Shaw in the left centre-back position in the upcoming fixtures to fill the void of Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils have endured a dire start to this season and it has been suggested that their injury issues have been the main issue behind their downfall.

Martinez, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro have all been sidelined due to their respective injuries at the moment. Shaw was also unavailable for selection in the last few months owing to a muscular problem.

But, he has now returned to first-team training after recovering from his injury. Upon his return, the United fans have been speculating whether Ten Hag would deploy Shaw in the centre-back role or in his preferred left-back position.

Now, during an interview with beIN Sports(via Man Utd), Ten Hag has revealed that he likes to deploy a left-footed defender in the left centre-back position and that’s why he purchased Martinez from Ajax last year.

The Dutch boss further claims that apart from the Argentinian, Victor Lindelof, Evans and Shaw can also play in that position. So, given Shaw is the left-footed player, Ten Hag could use the Englishman in the left-centre-back position amid Martinez’s injury absence.

Ten Hag drops hints of using Shaw as centre-back

Ten Hag said:

“I thought from the start when I came in here, I want a player on the left side of my defence, who is comfortable on the left side of their foot, because it gives you more and better angles and that is the reason I explained from the start. “That’s why I [brought in] Licha Martinez, to have that left-footed [centre-back]. But we have, in our squad, players who can [play] left as well, of course, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are capable to play in that position. Jonny Evans, as well, and that fits through our way of playing, and that fits to my philosophy of how I see the game.”

Shaw previously played in the centre-back role last term and did pretty well. Therefore, it is now going to be interesting to see whether the United boss eventually opts to deploy the former Southampton star in that position in the upcoming games.

Man Utd will face off against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday evening and it remains to be seen whether Ten Hag starts Shaw straightaway in that game after a long injury layoff.