Liverpool boss eyes January swoop for Goncalo Inacio



According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp wants Goncalo Inacio to partner Virgil van Dijk in January.

Liverpool are currently 2nd in the Premier League table with 27 points, just one behind leaders Manchester City. Despite the bright start to the campaign, the club have been unconvincing on the defensive front and have conceded at least 1 goal in 8 of their 12 top-flight games this season.

Klopp may want to find a solution for the problem in January and Correio da Manha claim that the German would like the club to sign Inacio. He wants to partner him with Van Dijk in central defence and the Portuguese’s £52 million release clause won’t be a stumbling block for a transfer.

Aside from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are other Premier League clubs that are interested in the 22-year-old centre-back. There is also interest from Real Madrid in Spain and the trio could provide strong competition to Liverpool in the pursuit of Inacio this winter.

Top-class signing

Van Dijk had a poor 2022/23 season with Liverpool but has looked in a much better form and shape this term. The club have still been vulnerable at the back with the lack of consistency alongside him. Joel Matip is no longer in his prime while Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled over an extended run of games.

They need a better recruit alongside the Dutchman. Inacio could be the player. He is only 22 years of age and should only get better with age and experience. The Portuguese is also good with the ball at his feet. He also possesses good concentration in and around the box and prefers to negate counter-attacks with regular clearances.

He would be a superb long-term signing for Liverpool. In the long-term, the left-footed star could be accompanied by another marquee centre-back. The Anfield outfit should have funds at their disposal to land Inacio, having tried to sign Moises Caicedo over the summer with a nine-figure sum during the last transfer window.