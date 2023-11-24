Chelsea eye Fikayo Tomori return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are interested in bringing Fikayo Tomori back to the club from AC Milan, according to Football Transfers.

With uncertainties around the contract extension of veteran defender, Thiago Silva, it seems like his departure is imminent. Hence, The Blues are eyeing former academy graduate, Tomori as a potential replacement to the Brazilian.

Tomori completed a permanent transfer from Chelsea to Milan in 2021 for a £26m fee. The 25-year-old has since risen to prominence in Italy, putting in stellar performances to help the Rossoneri win the Serie A title in 2021/2022 as well as reaching the Champions League semi-final last season.

A report from 90min in May revealed that Tomori would be open to a Premier League return as he believes such a move would aid his ambition to be a regular for the England national team as he aims to get more minutes.

Tomori has a contract at San Siro until 2027 and has a £34m valuation by Transfermarkt.

Return to old club?

The Blues have splashed cash on center-backs since the arrival of Todd Boehly’s led consortium. The likes of Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Ishe Samuel-Smith, and Kalidou Koulibaly who has permanently joined Al-Hilal were all signed for over €200m.

There still seems to be instability in the backline as the Blues have shipped in 16 goals so far this season.

Hence, The Blues hierarchy have earmarked Tomori for a possible summer transfer to help stabilize the defense amid Thiago Silva’s future uncertainty.

Having gained significant experience in the much physical Italian League, helping Milan to the League title and carrying a mazy run to the Champions League semi-finals, the Blues believe Tomori is mature and experienced enough to match the physical nature of the Premier League to be a towering presence in the Blues backline.

With Todd Boehly’s readiness to spend big and Tomori’s ambition to feature regularly for the England national team, it is believed that the £34m valuation is well within Chelsea’s reach to bring back Tomori to his boyhood club.