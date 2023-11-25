Arsenal open talks to sign Pedro Neto

Arsenal are favourites ahead of Manchester United to sign Pedro Neto but Wolves will demand huge money for the winger, according to TEAMtalk.

Wolves currently sit 12th in the Premier League, 10 points above the relegation zone. Although they have faltered sometimes with underwhelming performances, they have also shown spirited displays in the league such as the 2-1 victory over defending champions Man City, as well as coming from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United and a 2-1 win over Tottenham.

One of the bright sparks in Gary O’Neil’s team is Neto, who has been one of the best wingers in Europe this season. Neto currently leads the Premier League assist chat with seven assists in ten matches this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed as Arsenal, Manchester United and teams in the Saudi Pro League are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old with the aim of signing him next summer. However, according to TeamTalk, it is Mikel Arteta’s side that are more likely to get a deal done.

Any proposed move won’t come cheap though, as TeamTalk claims that Wolves will demand a £60m fee for Neto, whose contract will expire in June 2027, for a transfer to go through.

Neto would be a top signing

Neto has been earmarked by Arsenal’s board over a potential switch to add depth in the squad as Arsenal look to go all the way in both domestic and continental competitions. TeamTalk reports that contact has been made with his agent, Jorge Mendes to examine the conditions of a deal.

However, the possibility of a move might take a U-turn after the Portuguese international was hooked off in Wolves 2:2 draw with Newcastle in what seemed to be a serious injury after the player showed discomfort. Nevertheless, Neto is expected to return before the January transfer window closes with potential suitors on standby to make a move as soon as he recovers

Arsenal will savor their chances of landing the Portuguese international after reports revealed that the winger would prefer a move to Europe rather than a big-money move to the Middle East.