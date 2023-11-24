Manchester United face battle for Youssouf Fofana

Monaco will demand at least £26m for Youssouf Fofana with Manchester United one of the sides keen on signing the midfielder, according to Tutto Juve.

Fofana has enjoyed a meteoric rise since he arrived at Stade Louis-II from Strasbourg in 2020, making 152 appearances for the French club and amassing 17 goals in all competitions. A host of top European clubs were closely monitoring his situation at Monaco as the French international has been consistently putting up impeccable performances for Les Monégasques.

While Casemiro has been struggling with injuries this season, Sofyan Amrabat is yet to stamp his feet in the Premier League as he sometimes plays out of position. This has accelerated United’s pursuit of a more reliable defensive midfielder and have set their sight on Fofana.

With Fofana’s contract set to expire in 2025, Tuttojuve reports that The Red Devils are set to slug it out with Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain and Italian Serie A heavyweights, Juventus for the 24-year-old. The Ligue 1 outfit want around £26m to sell their star man.

Man Utd face competition

Fofana is renowned for his combativeness in midfield by effectively winning duels, breaking up opponent’s attack, and setting up his own team’s attack while thriving in a box-to-box role for Monaco. His versatility allows him to contribute to his team on both sides of the pitch. Despite attracting interest in the summer, the 24-year-old French midfielder chose to remain with his current club, deeming other offers less appealing.

United are in dire need of a long-term holding midfielder with technical qualities and Fofana fits the bill in that aspect. With midfielders underperforming and potential departures looming, Fofana could play a crucial role in bolstering Erik Ten Hag’s squad.

The price tag and 18 months left on his contract should create a sense of urgency for United to recoup the France international in the upcoming January window, as other clubs may also vie for his signature.

Fofana’s consistent performances for both club and country underscore his value and readiness for a move to a larger club soon.