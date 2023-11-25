Arsenal more than interested in signing Santiago Gimenez



According to Italian outlet TV Play, Arsenal are more than interested in signing Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Mexican star has been a revelation for the reigning Dutch champions. He scored a stunning 28 goals for Feyenoord last season and has carried over the fantastic form with 15 goals this campaign. He has been touted to secure a big-money move soon and TV Play claim that Mikel Arteta’s side are more than interested in signing him as early as January.

The same source claim that the striker would find it difficult to turn down a transfer to last season’s Premier League runners-up. West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur are also mentioned as potential candidates to land the North American ace from Feyenoord when the transfer window reopens this winter.

Top-class striker

Gimenez was a relatively unknown striker until his move to the Dutch top-flight last summer. He has since made huge strides with Feyenoord. Last season’s tally brought him into the focus of top European clubs and he has managed to continue the fine scoring run. It may not be long before he leaves Rotterdam.

Arsenal presently have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah as their specialist no.9 options. Leandro Trossard has also played in the position when required. The trio of them combined have scored 15 goals in all competitions, but Arsenal may want a single figure who can take the club’s scoring burden on his own.

Gimenez would be a top-class signing for the Gunners but it is left to be seen whether they can prise him away from Feyenoord this winter. He is currently priced at £35 million through Transfermarkt and Feyenoord could demand in upwards of £50m to sell him, based on his sublime form in the last one-and-a-half years. Arsenal will need to be wary of the competition from Tottenham in particular. They have yet to find a replacement for Harry Kane who left for Bayern Munich last summer.