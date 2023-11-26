Gary Neville reacts after Arsenal’s win at Brentford



Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Arsenal are in a good place following their close 1-0 Premier League win over Brentford at the Gtech Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Gunners continued their good start to the top-flight campaign with a victory over Thomas Frank’s men away from home. It was far from a convincing display from Arsenal, but they got over the line after a late winner from Kai Havertz off the bench.

The victory has taken the club to the top of the table for the first time this season and Neville reacted to the result in a positive way. The Sky Sports pundit said that the Gunners are in a good place despite not playing at their best. He added that the club are solid and getting the job done. Neville feels this is perfect for a team looking to win the title.

He posted on X: “Arsenal are in a good place. Not at their best so the hype isn’t big, but they’re solid and getting the job done. Perfect for a team looking to win a title that haven’t before.”

Arsenal have not been playing with the same creativity and freedom as last season. They have lacked the cutting edge in the final 3rd especially on the road but have still managed to pick up points. They showed great character to secure a late 2-2 draw against Chelsea last month where they did not play well. It was the same yesterday but they pulled off a late win from Havertz’s late header.

The Gunners will now face Lens in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday night. A victory over the French Ligue 1 outfit would confirm their top spot in their group and a round of 16 berth. This will be followed by a home Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday before a midweek trip to Luton Town. Both are winnable fixtures on paper.