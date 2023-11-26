Michael Kayode fancied to join Arsenal in future



Fiorentina right-back Michael Kayode could make the move to Arsenal in the coming years, according to his former manager Antonio Soda.

The 19-year-old was recently the subject of interest from Premier League giants Arsenal but Fiorentina convinced him to sign a new contract until June 2028. He has already earned a fair share of appearances with the Florence club, and Soda believes it may not be long before he moves away from the Italian outfit.

Speaking to TV Play (via Viola News), Soda revealed that he handed his debut to Kayode as a 16-year-old when he was playing for Serie D outfit Gozzano. The 59-year-old added that Arsenal could be a likely destination for the Italian youth international if Fiorentina were to sell him in the coming seasons.

He said: “I played him when he was 16, I could see something important in him. I chose him when he was a child, but then he also grew physically. I would take him to the European Championship, because he is a player who can become really strong, who has already been sought after by Arsenal.” “(Future?) It depends on Fiorentina, which is an important club, but if they were to sell him, it would have to be a team like Arsenal. (Serie A giants?) It might already be too late, but he would be perfect to be entrusted with the right lane for many years.”

Good talent

The 19-year-old has made 6 appearances in the Italian top-flight this season, out of which 4 have come from the starting line-up. The youngster has impressed with his distribution but his main strengths are defensively. He is strong in making tackles and clearances in and around the box. The Italian also likes to engage and win ground and aerial duels.

Arsenal are said to have an interest in the youngster but they may only consider him as a long-term signing. Ben White has flourished from the right-back spot for the last 18 months. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also enjoying a good phase in his career and has started the last 2 league games from the same role. Hence, there is no need for a change at the moment.

The club also have Jurrien Timber, who is another candidate that can play from the right side of the defence. We would be surprised if Arsenal were to sign him in the near future. Unless Arteta is planning to part ways with either White or Tomiyasu, there is no reason for the Gunners to explore another right-back signing for the next few years at least.