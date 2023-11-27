Roy Keane reacts to Kobbie Mainoo’s Man Utd performance



Manchester United legend Roy Keane was full of praise for teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo after his stand-out performance in the 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old was a surprise starter for Man United at Goodison Park yesterday. He was selected to partner Scott McTominay in midfield despite Sofyan Amrabat being available for selection. The teenager made his presence felt with defensive contributions in his own box. He prevented Everton from pulling level before the break with a goal line clearance.

Mainoo looked at home in what was his first-ever league start at the senior level and speaking after the game, club legend Keane said that the graduate was unbelievable and always looked like he had time on the ball. The former United captain added that it was an outstanding start for the youngster and hopefully, he will stay injury-free to get a regular run of games.

He told Sky Sports: “Unbelievable, I don’t want to get too carried away but I’m sure we will. He looked like he always had time on the ball and decision-making – when to go long, when to go short. Off the ball as well, what an all-round performance. I know the club thinks highly of him.” “They’ll look to the game today, coming to Everton, for the manager to put him in, he obviously must trust him. Listen, good luck to the kid. He was outstanding. It’s a great start for him. Let’s hope he stays injury-free and gets a run of games for Man United because he looked like a Man United type of player today. Nice and brave, a lot of courage, loved watching him.”

Mainoo has been rated highly within the coaching staff at United and he showed his potential with a resounding performance at Everton. He was not overawed by the occasion and showed plenty of maturity with his presence. The question is now whether he can replicate the same over a prolonged run of matches and establish himself as a key member of the United first-team.

In the short term, he will be hoping to impress the manager when United face off against Galatasaray in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday evening. The game could be a crucial decider for the second round of 16 spot in the group and United face a must-win situation. Galatasaray and Copenhagen are 1 point ahead of them and face each other in matchday 6.