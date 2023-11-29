Arsenal poised to complete Dusan Vlahovic transfer

Arsenal have received positive information about a potential deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as per Football Transfers.

Vlahovic has emerged as Arsenal’s preferred center-forward option as Mikel Arteta looks to bring in another finisher this winter to boost their hopes of winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners were linked with the 23-year-old in the summer having missed out on signing him from Fiorentina as the Serbian opted to join Juventus.

However, Football Transfers report that Arsenal have received positive information on a potential deal for Vlahovic with Juventus seemingly open to cashing in after setting their sights on another striker.

According to Spanish outlet, Fichajes, Juventus are set to swoop for Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface. The Nigerian international is enjoying a prolific run of form for Xabi Alonso’s team, netting 11 goals and providing six assists in 17 matches this season.

While Arsenal are exploring the potential deal for Vlahovic, Football Transfers reveals that the Gunners are also interested in Santos striker, Marcos Leonardo. However, Vlahovic remains the priority transfer for Arteta’s side.

The Gunners need to sign new striker

Arsenal’s pursuit of Premier League glory this season is marked by their impressive 30 points tally in 13 games, one point ahead of defending champions Manchester City.

Despite their overall success, concerns linger over the central forward role, where Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah may not provide the necessary firepower for a sustained title challenge.

Arteta is already looking ahead to the January transfer window, eyeing a formidable center forward, with Dusan Vlahovic emerging as a prime target. Having previously gone close to clinching the Serie A Golden Boot, Vlahovic has proven to be one of the most lethal strikers in Europe and might be the perfect player to end the Gunners’ goalscoring woes.

Vlahovic’s potential arrival is seen as a strategic move to add firepower to Arsenal’s inconsistent attack. They create a lot of chances but lack finishers which is where Vlahovic thrives the most.

His imposing physical presence, coupled with a burst of pace, positions him as a player well-suited to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.

As the Gunners aim to address their striking concerns, the pursuit of Vlahovic reflects Arsenal’s ambition of assembling a squad capable of ending Arsenal’s two decades wait for a Premier League title.