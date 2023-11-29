Arsenal, Liverpool set to battle for Douglas Luiz signing

Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to tempt Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz with a move away from the club in 2024, as per TEAMTalk.

Aston Villa have been one of the most impressive sides in the Premier League this year and are in the league’s top four for this season, with over a third of the campaign concluded already. A big reason for their incredible performance this season has been the form of midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Under Unai Emery, Luiz has attained the potential Manchester City saw in him when they chose to sign him as a teenager. His performances have not gone under the radar, as many sides are now keen on adding him to their squads, with TEAMtalk claiming Arsenal and Liverpool are plotting moves for the South American.

However, the duo face a tough fight as the report says Aston Villa are not keen on entertaining any bids for their influential midfielder, as they rate him very highly. Emery made this clear in the aftermath of their win over Tottenham at the weekend. He said; “He’s playing very good. He’s improved a lot, his commitment is amazing. I am very happy with him and I want to keep him of course. I think he’s happy with us.” [as quoted by TEAMtalk]

Arsenal are long-time admirers of the Brazilian midfielder, and he is their top target to strengthen their midfield. They failed with multiple bids to sign the 25-year-old in 2022, but are keen on returning for him now.

The Gunners will, however, have to contend with top four rivals Liverpool. The Reds are also eyeing up a move for the former Manchester City man, as they are keen to make more midfield recruitments in 2024.

Aston Villa set to fight to keep Douglas Luiz

When Emery spoke about Douglas Luiz at the weekend, he issued a subtle hands-off warning to potential suitors. The midfielder signed a new contract at Villa Park last year, and is already a part of the furniture at the club.

Luiz has featured in all of his side’s league matches this season, and is central to what Emery is building. He is a key component of the winning machine at Villa Park.

Aston Villa consider the midfielder as one not available on the market, however, TEAMtalk suggests that if Arsenal or Liverpool submitted an offer of £80m it may be enough to tempt the Midlands club into a deal.