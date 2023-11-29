Arsenal and Man Utd in battle to sign Georgiy Sudakov

Arsenal and Manchester United are vying for the signature of Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, according to Football Transfers.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest from a host of European clubs, owing to his performances for Shakhtar this season. The Ukraine international has scored three goals in 15 appearances so far.

Italian outlet Tuttojuve reports, via FootballTransfers, that Manchester United are set to make a move for his signature in the ‘near future’ but face strong competition from Arsenal. Chelsea, Barcelona, and Juventus are also named as potential suitors.

Sudakov has a contract with The Hirnyky until 2028. Although he’s not expected to attract the high transfer fee Shakhtar recouped from Mykhaylo Mudryk’s sale to Chelsea, Sudakov is still likely to command a significant fee.

The Ukraine international has made 82 appearances since joining Shakhtar in 2020, scoring 13 goals and registering 13 assists. He is also a regular for his country, amassing 12 caps for his country.

Would he be a good signing?

Sudakov plays predominantly as an attacking midfielder but also possesses immense versatility to play out wide. He is a blend of skill, pace, and technicality which would be a valuable addition to Arsenal or Man Utd.

However, competition will be fierce as Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a repeat of the Mudryk saga while Barcelona are looking for a possible replacement for Gavi – who is out injured for the next eight months.

The onus is now on United to accelerate talks to sign Sudakov before the likes of Arsenal step-up their interest in the midfielder.

With the imminent 25% stake in United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly ready to carry out an overhaul while bringing in young, talented prospects who will be molded into quality first-team players for United in the future.

Sudakov fits the bill nicely, but Arsenal are also in the hunt for the attacking midfielder as Arteta looks to bolster their title bid, so it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds.