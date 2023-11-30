Arsenal set their sights on Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko for January transfer

Arsenal are interested in signing 20-year-old RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in January 2024, as per Football Transfers.

Slovenian international Sesko is admired all over Europe as one of the finest young talents, and he has shown his quality this season, even with limited game time.

The 20-year-old finds himself behind Lois Openda in the pecking order at the Red Bull Arena, but has still managed to score six goals in only 15 appearances, most of which came off the bench.

Sesko joined RB Leipzig from its sister club in Austria, Salzburg, despite a great deal of interest from clubs in the Premier League such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

It appears Arsenal have now joined the race as FootballTransfers reports that the Gunners have identified the 6ft 4in striker as a target ahead of the January window. The report says Arsenal chiefs have held ‘internal talks’ about making a move for the Slovenian as they look to bolster their title bid with another centre-forward this winter.

Mikel Arteta’s first choices in the position are Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney, but both will surely cost significantly more than the young Sesko, who is contracted to Leipzig until 2028.

The Arsenal manager has included Sesko as part of his options for the striker role after watching the youngster develop over the last year. His blend of physical and technical excellence as well as deadly finishing reminds one of a young Edin Dzeko.

RB Leipzig may only consider selling Sesko if they can make a profit on the £20.7 million they paid Salzburg. A previous report by TEAMtalk suggested the Germans would want around £43m [€50m] to cash-in.

Arsenal have struggled with the lack of a reliable goalscorer in the striker position, with neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah particularly clinical in front of goal. The Brazilian has scored just once in the league this season, while Nketiah has scored five times – with three coming during the 5-0 win over Sheffield United.

Sesko to Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Arteta was seriously considering moving for one of Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen, but various factors may have scuppered any potential moves for the duo.

Toney is just returning from an eight-month ban and carries with him a lot of unanswered questions, especially regarding his sharpness. Also, Brentford will look to extract maximum value from the transfer as they value the striker very highly.

Similarly, Osimhen will be at the AFCON with Nigeria in January, rendering him unavailable for about two months of the season. He is also expected to cost well above £100m, so any move may be out of reach for Arsenal.

Benjamin Sesko is young and will cost a reasonable fee, so he may end up at the Emirates by the end of the January transfer window.