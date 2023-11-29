[Teams] Arsenal vs Lens: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal entertain Lens at the Emirates Stadium this evening knowing a positive result will book their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is able to welcome number one goalkeeper David Raya back into the team. The Spaniard was forced to miss Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brentford at the weekend as he was unable to play against his parent club. However, Raya returns tonight with Aaron Ramsdale dropping to the bench.

Gabriel Magalhaes starts once again in the middle of Arsenal’s back four while William Saliba also keeps his place with Arteta resisting the temptation to rest one of the duo. That means Jacub Kiwior has to make do with a place on the bench once again.

Ben White is also named among the Arsenal substitutes again having only recently recovered from a knock. Takehiro Tomiyasu continues at right-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back tonight.

Declan Rice plays in the Champions League for just the fifth time as he lines up in midfield. Martin Odegaard returned to action for Arsenal during the win at Brentford on Saturday and he came through the game unscathed. The Norwegian international keeps his place to captain the side tonight.

Kai Havertz was the hero for the Gunners at the weekend as he came off the bench to score a late winner at the Gtech Community Stadium. Havertz is rewarded with a recall tonight as he lines-up along with Rice and Odegaard in the middle of the park.

Arteta has named his strongest front three with Gabriel Jesus leading the line up front. Bukayo Saka starts once again on the right flank while Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left.

That means Leandro Trossard and Eddie Nketiah have to settle for a place among the substitutes. Youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are also on the bench.

These are the line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Martinelli, Saka, Jesus.

Subs: Ramsdale, Hein, White, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri.

Lens

Samba, Gradit, Danso, Medina, Frankowski, Mendy, Abdul Samed, Haidara, Sotoca, Fulgini, Wahi

Subs: Leca, Pandor, Aguilar, Machado, Maouassa, Khusanov, Pereira, Diouf, El Aynaoui, Thomasson, Said