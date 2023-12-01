Arsenal make concrete proposal for Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal have jumped ahead of Newcastle United in the race for Sporting CP defender, Ousmane Diomande, as the Gunners prepare to make an offer in 2024, according to Record.

The Ivory Coast international has formed a formidable defensive trio with Sebastian Coates and Goncalo Inacio in Ruben Amorim’s backline.

His performances in the Primera Liga have caught the eye of European top clubs with Arsenal reported to be the most concrete interested party.

After seeing a £30m bid for the Ivorian rejected last summer, Portuguese outlet, Record (via Teamtalk) reports that The Lions ‘are not closing the door’ for a potential transfer of the youngster and Arsenal are reported to return with a transfer fee in 2024.

Diomande has a contract at the Estádio José Alvalade until 2027 with an €80m (£69m) release clause. Judging from Arsenal’s previous transfer dealing, it is believed The Gunners will bid a lower amount to test Sporting’s resolve.

With the African Cup of Nations coming up in January, it is believed that Arsenal’s sporting director, Edu Gasper will not be making a move this winter, but would rather prefer to complete a move for the teenager next summer.

How Diomande will fit at Arsenal?

Diomande possesses key attributes associated with a modern center-back, notably his adeptness on the ball. His exceptional balance, combined with speed and power, allows him to quickly change pace and decelerate, enabling effective control.

The Ivorian centre-back is quick, powerful and proficient in transitional defending in a team that supports a higher defensive line without vulnerability.

This skill set makes him an appealing prospect for Mikel Arteta who favors speed, technicality, combativeness, and aggression from his center-backs.

Furthermore, Diomande’s ball-carrying ability highlights his capability to navigate through the opposition press by driving into midfield areas. He can evade multiple players, providing his team with opportunities to exploit the opposition press and swiftly transition to more advantageous positions.

Diomande’s intelligent use of his upper body serves to protect the ball from opponents and create separation, leveraging his size and strength to remain difficult to displace.

His abilities and technicalities are similar to that of William Saliba and the Gunners might just have two of the best right centre-backs in the world if they complete a transfer for the 19-year-old.