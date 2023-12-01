Manchester United track Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel

Manchester United are tracking Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel amid growing concerns over the form of number one stopper Andre Onana, according to TeamTalk.

Onana became the third most expensive goalkeeper in history after his £43.9m move from Inter Milan last summer. The 27-year-old has conceded 16 goals in his 13 Premier League games, while he’s also made a number of high profile errors.

The Cameroonian international’s abject performance during Man Utd’s 3-3 draw with Galatasaray on Wednesday night has led to speculation he could lose his place in Erik ten Hag’s starting eleven.

Fellow goalkeeper, Altay Biyandir, who arrived from Besiktas to provide competition for Onana, is yet to feature but could be given an opportunity over the coming weeks.

Concerns over Onana’s poor form has resulted in United chiefs eyeing another goalkeeper and Calciomercato , via TeamTalk, reports that Manchester United are set to make a summer move for Italian goalkeeper, Provedel – who is valued at €35m (£30m) by Lazio.

Need signing?

Lazio’s £30m asking price might sound outrageous considering the fact he was signed for only €2.55m from Spezia Calcio. However, his qualities prove that he is worth the asking price having put in impressive displays for Lazio this season.

The 29-year-old is also valuable at both ends of the pitch as he famously scored a last-minute equalizer in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid at Stadio Olympico.

Provedel is one of Maurizio Sarri’s key players this season, and it is unlikely Lazio will sanction a move for his departure this season. However, if a big money offer close to the £30m valuation comes in, there’s a possibility Lazio would cash in on the goalkeeper in what will be perceived as a massive profit having joined the club for less than €3m.

If Manchester United move for Provedel it would increase the pressure on Onana – who’s concerned he may lose his first team place if he goes to the African Cup of Nations in January.