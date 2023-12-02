Serhou Guirassy flattered by Man United transfer interest



According to German outlet Bild, Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is flattered by the interest shown by Manchester United in signing him next month.

The 27-year-old has been in exemplary form in the German Bundesliga this season and he is currently on 15 goals after just 10 games played. Only Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane has netted more goals in the campaign. With such statistics, a number of European clubs are interested in signing him and he could leave for just £15 million due to a release clause in his contract.

As per Bild, the striker is particularly pleased with the interest coming from Old Trafford and he has not categorically ruled out leaving Stuttgart to United or another club in January. Back in September this year, Guirassy told Bild that he would welcome a move to the Premier League if an opportunity comes knocking.

Bargain purchase

Guirassy is presently in his second campaign with Stuttgart. He scored 14 times during his loan stint from Rennes last season before joining them on a permanent deal. The striker is currently enjoying the best phase of his career and may want to make the next step with a move to the Premier League with Man United in January.

With a low release clause in his contract, United could be tempted to make an approach for him this winter. He could be an ideal companion for Rasmus Hojlund, who is still inexperienced at the senior level. Guirassy has been scoring for fun this term, but has also impressed with his anchor play and distribution in attack.

He is also strong in the air and would be a good signing for the Red Devils. If United were to sign him, there could be question marks over the future of Anthony Martial whose contract expires at the end of the season. The club have not triggered the option to extend his deal for another year and could be willing to listen to offers next month.