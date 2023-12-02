Arteta says Arsenal can ‘still improve’ this season

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that his side haven’t reached the peak yet and they can ‘still improve’ this season.

After narrowly missing out on winning the league title last term, the Gunners opted to spend big last summer and strengthen their squad to close the gap with Manchester City.

Following a successful transfer window, the North London club have enjoyed a stellar start to this season, sitting at the top of the Premier League table with 30 points from 13 games.

Arsenal have also showcased impressive displays in the Champions League this term having returned to this competition after six years, qualifying for the knockout stage by securing their place at the summit of the group.

However, although the Gunners have performed brilliantly so far this term, speaking to the press-conference ahead of the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Arteta says that his team haven’t reached the peak yet and ‘more levels to come’ from the Emirates club.

Arteta says Arsenal are still to improve

The Spaniard further states that the Gunners should carry on what they have been doing to win games but they can ‘still improve’ to showcase consistency.

Arteta said:

“I think there is more levels to come. I hope so, and we have to continue to do a lot of the things we are doing well in games to earn the right to win, but I think we can still improve and be more consistent.”

The way Arteta has managed to turn Arsenal’s fortune around, it’s really impressive. The Gunners were in a difficult situation when the Spaniard was appointed as the new boss back in 2019.

Arteta struggled at first at the Emirates Stadium but the North London club’s hierarchy stuck by him and kept faith in him – which has panned out to be a great decision.

Arsenal are now one of the most consistent teams in the English top-flight and they have certainly established themselves as a dark horse to compete for the Champions League title this season.

So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arteta can help his side win a big trophy this season. Nevertheless, if Arsenal can’t manage to do that this term, they are likely to win silverware in the future.