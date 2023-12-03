Man Utd ‘very interested’ in signing Serhou Guirassy

Manchester United have indicated a concrete interest in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in 2024, as per reports via TEAMTalk.

Stuttgart are one of the most impressive sides in the German Bundesliga this season, as they are third in the standings, having picked up 30 points from their first 13 matches this campaign.

Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy is among the biggest reasons for the impressive showings of this Stuttgart side, with 16 goals in 11 league appearances this season. The former Rennes man is second in the goalscoring charts, only behind a certain Harry Kane.

These stats and numbers have ensured that Guirassy’s form has not gone unnoticed, and multiple sides have registered their interest in him.

Manchester United are among the teams who want to sign the lanky 27-year-old striker. The Red Devils have an unimpressive goalscoring record in the Premier League this season, especially among their forward players, so Erik ten Hag is targeting a top finisher.

The club sanctioned the £72 million purchase of 20-year-old striker Rasmus Hojlund in the summer, and while he has shown a lot of potential, he cannot yet bear their goalscoring burden fully.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri have all delivered hugely inconsistent performances for the Red Devils and have contributed to their poor attacking returns.

The club, which is likely to come under the control of British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is looking to sign another striker to take some of the burden off their struggling stars. With an asking price of just £15 million, Guirassy provides a low-risk option for Man Utd.

‘Serious option’

German football expert Florian Plettenberg claims Man Utd have now initiated talks to find out all the ‘details’ about a potential move, with the club ‘very interested’ in getting a deal done this winter.

Plettenberg says Man Utd are a ‘serious option’ for Guirassy if they formalise their interest over the coming weeks.

Throughout his career, Serhou Guirassy has been one to keep an eye on, but has never been able to find the consistency needed to reach the top. At Stuttgart, however, it has been a different story for the striker.

Guirassy has scored 31 goals in 40 appearances since joining Stuttgart from Rennes, and this is by far the most goals he has ever scored for a team in his career. This translates to 0.78 goals per game, a hugely impressive tally by any standards.

His form for the German club has seen him catch the eyes of multiple sides, and it will be difficult for Stuttgart to keep hold of him for much longer.