[Teams] Arsenal vs Wolves: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Stadium

Arsenal can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a win over Wolves at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

With second placed Manchester City not playing Tottenham until Sunday, Arsenal can move four points clear with victory on home soil today.

This isn’t an opportunity Mikel Arteta will want to miss and the Gunners boss has named a strong side for the game. David Raya returned in goal for the resounding 6-0 win over Lens in the Champions League in midweek having missed the win at Brentford last weekend. Aaron Ramsdale remains on the bench.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership at the heart of Arsenal’s back four. The duo have been excellent in recent months so Arteta will be hoping they can guide the Gunners to another clean sheet today.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was in terrific form against Lens so he deservedly keeps his place at right-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko continues at left-back so Ben White and Jacub Kiwior have to settle for places on the bench.

Declan Rice has been superb since arriving from West Ham in the summer and the England international starts in midfield once again this afternoon. Martin Odegaard made his return to action last week having missed Arsenal’s previous three games. The Norwegian international captains the side against Wolves today.

After a tough start to life in North London, Kai Havertz appears to be finding his feet and has scored in his last two games. However, the German drops to the bench today with Leandro Trossard recalled to start alongside Rice and Odegaard.

Bukayo Saka continued his fine form with another goal and an assist against Lens on Wednesday night. The winger keeps his place on the right flank with Gabriel Martinelli starting once again on the left side of Arsenal’s attack.

Gabriel Jesus was back among the goals in midweek and the Brazilian international leads the line up front today. Eddie Nketiah has to settle for a place on the bench where he’s joined by the likes of Reiss Nelson and Jorginho.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Trossard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, White, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Havertz.

Wolves

Sa; Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Semedo, Traore, Doyle, Bellegarde, Bueno; Cunha, Hwang.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Bueno, Silva, Kaladjzic, Sarabia, Chirewa, Whittingham, Hubner.