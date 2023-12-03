Leon Osman praises Arsenal duo during win vs Wolves



Premier League pundit Leon Osman reserved special praise for Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus during the 2-1 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners secured a fifth successive victory in all competitions yesterday. Saka opened the scoresheet against Wolves in the 6th minute and few moments later, Martin Odegaard made it 2-0 in their favour. Arsenal were able to hold onto their advantage until the 86th minute when Matheus Cunha reduced the deficit with a superb strike.

Wolves piled on the pressure in the final stages but Arsenal stood firm to pick up three points. At the halfway stage, Osman was pleased with the quality shown by Saka and Jesus, he told Premier League productions: “The quality he [Saka] showed at the beginning, and the quality Jesus showed at the start of the move – they deserved that little bit of luck.”

Saka has been a consistent contributor for the Gunners and he has now registered 10 goal involvements in the Premier League this season. On the other hand, Jesus has not made a similar impact for the club amid his injury troubles in the campaign, but he is slowly but surely getting back to his best for the London giants.

Jesus scored in the 6-0 rout of Lens in the Champions League in midweek. He squandered some scoring chances against Wolves, but still played a big part in both goals. He was influential in Saka’s goal with some terrific bit of hold-up play. For Odegaard’s strike, he played a brilliant one-two with Oleksandr Zinchenko in the lead-up.

Arsenal have pulled 4 points clear of 2nd-placed Manchester City after the victory over Wolves at the Emirates. Pep Guardiola’s side will have the chance to close the deficit when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium today. The Gunners’ faithful will be hoping that Pep Guardiola’s side stumble yet again. They have drawn their last two league games.