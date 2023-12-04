Arsenal move ahead of Chelsea in Osimhen transfer race



According to Rai Sport (h/t CalcioNapoli24), Arsenal have moved ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid in the queue to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian star is one of the best-performing strikers in European football. He scored 31 goals in the previous campaign as Napoli won the Serie A title after more than 3 decades. He has netted only 6 goals so far this season amidst a hamstring injury, but will be aiming to pick up his form during the busy phase of the season.

Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with the 24-year-old but Rai Sport claim that Arsenal have muscled ahead of them in the queue ahead of a possible transfer next summer. The source add that Osimhen’s agent recently had a meeting with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis, but was reluctant to speak about a renewal. The striker’s present deal expires in June 2025. Rai Sport claim that he could leave for a package of over £86 million.

World-class striker

Arsenal have been one of the highest scoring teams in Europe this season with 46 goals in all competitions, but they have not had a stand-out striker. Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard are presently the top 2 scorers with 8 goals and 7 goals respectively. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, who are the regular no.9s, have scored just 5 goals each.

The club are yearning for a world-class striker, who can convert most of the chances created on goal. Both Jesus and Nketiah have been guilty of squandering big scoring opportunities and bringing in a player of Osimhen’s calibre could make the Gunners a greater force to reckon with and give them the chance to win regular silverware.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are good destinations for the player but the latter seem to be interested in signing Kylian Mbappe for some time. They are likely to prioritise the Frenchman over anyone else. Chelsea could be candidates for Osimhen, but may struggle to lure him if they don’t qualify for the Champions League which is highly likely.

This puts the Gunners in the front seat to land the Nigerian star. The club have one of the best sporting projects in Europe at the moment. Arteta has transformed the club over the past few years and they are now competing for the league title for the 2nd year running. Signing Osimhen would be a big statement from the club.