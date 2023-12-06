Man Utd eye move for Jonathan Tah

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah could be on the move in 2024 amid reports Manchester United are eyeing a move for the centre-back, according to Fabrizio Romano via his Caughtoffside column.

The Germany International has been one of Xabi Alonso’s vital players this season, featuring in 18 matches for Die Werkself as they currently sit top of the Bundesliga table. His performance has piqued the interest of a host of top European clubs.

Romano claims that the 27-year-old “could be on the move” next summer amid interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United among those linked.

A recent report by CaughtOffside suggested that United have joined the race to sign Tah but could face strong competition from Newcastle.

Tah’s contract at Bay Arena is set to run out in June 2025 and Leverkusen will be eager to tie him down with another deal. However, they also risk losing him for free next summer if they can’t agree terms over a new contract.

Hence, this summer presents Leverkusen with an opportunity to cash in on the 6ft 4in centre-back, who is valued at around £17m according to transfermarkt.

Potential Varane replacement?

Tah has been one of the most outstanding defenders in The Bundesliga since he arrived from Hamburg in 2015. The 27-year-old is in fine form for Leverkusen who are on a title surge, in a bid to dethrone Bayern Munich from the Bundesliga title.

With a total of 323 appearances for Leverkusen, Tah is a perfect blend of experience, combativeness, and consistency which are traits Erik Ten Hag has been longing for.

There are uncertainties regarding the future of Raphael Varane whose role has significantly reduced at Man Utd this season and a departure in the summer seems imminent.

Hence, United will be on the lookout for a viable replacement and Tah fits the mold of the archetypical player for Ten Hag’s transitional system.

Tah is at the peak of his career and still has a couple of years to showcase his abilities at the highest level. Joining Manchester United would provide Tah the ample opportunity to showcase his abilities at the highest level as his physicality and combativeness hugely align with the nature of the Premier League.