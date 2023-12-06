Man Utd will be offered Malen if Sancho leaves club



According to Football Transfers, Manchester United will be offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen if Jadon Sancho leaves the club in January.

Sancho is currently suspended by Man United indefinitely following his public criticism of manager Erik ten Hag after the defeat at Arsenal in September. He has been banished from first-team training as a result, and there are suggestions that he could part ways with the club during the winter transfer window.

Amidst this, Football Transfers claim that Malen could be offered to United if Sancho leaves at the turn of the year. The Dutchman recently switched to agency SEG which facilitated manager Erik ten Hag’s switch from Ajax to the Red Devils. They were also involved in the deals for Sofyan Amrabat and Rasmus Hojlund.

Dortmund are open to the prospect of parting ways with Malen during the forthcoming transfer window and it is further emphasised that they also have an interest in re-signing Sancho. Aside from a winger, Football Transfers claim that United could invest on a new striker and a new midfielder at the start of 2024.

Possible deal

Malen has been linked with a Premier League on a number of occasions since leaving Arsenal as an academy graduate. With his inconsistent playing time at Dortmund this season, there could be a possibility that he could leave the German club when the transfer window reopens at the beginning of next year.

The Netherlands star would be a good purchase for United as he has the ability to play on either wing or as a second striker. He is most comfortable operating from the right flank. This is a position where United are craving for creativity with Marcus Rashford, Antony and Facundo Pellistri failing to excel.

The 24-year-old has registered 5 goals and 2 assists from 18 games for Dortmund this season. He would fit into the plans of ten Hag as he is a good dribbler and has possesses pace on the counter-attack. If Dortmund are keen on Sancho, a swap deal between the clubs could be a realistic option in the next window.